Good News & Bad News For US-23 Commuters

June 22, 2017

One construction zone on US-23 is nearing completion while another is set to begin.



The Michigan Department of Transportation says that the North Territorial Road interchange is expected to reopen this Sunday, June 25th including all ramps and the two new roundabouts. On the downside, however, 6 Mile Road over US-23 will completely close in both directions beginning Monday, June 26th and lasting through almost the end of August. That’s so the overpass can be demolished and replaced. Demolition will take place Monday and Tuesday night, requiring a full closure of both northbound and southbound US-23 at 6 Mile both nights from 7pm to 7am the following morning.



During the closure, northbound traffic will be detoured using the ramps at the interchange, while southbound traffic will use the off ramp, Whitmore Lake Road and N. Territorial Road. Traffic on eastbound 6 Mile Road will utilize Whitmore Lake and N. Territorial roads, and northbound US-23. Westbound 6 Mile Road traffic will use northbound US-23 and Barker Road. Meanwhile, before any of that begins, MDOT says that US-23 will have one lane closed in each direction between M-14 and North Territorial Rd starting at 9pm Friday and lasting through 7am Monday for concrete patching. (JK)