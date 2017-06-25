Fenton Student & High School Take Top Honors At Sport Shooting Competition

June 25, 2017

A Fenton High School student took top honors at the 2017 Michigan State High School Clay Target League State Tournament.



The Michigan State High School Clay Target League is an independent provider of shooting sports as an extracurricular co-ed and adaptive activity for high schools and students in grades 6 through 12. Student athletes representing 38 Michigan high school teams competed for individual and team achievements at the June tournament, which is held each year following the completion of the League’s spring season.



Student Parker Bundy took home the high overall award at the 2017 State Tournament at the MTA Homegrounds in Mason. Fenton High School also took home the award for top team. (JM)