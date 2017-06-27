Effort To Transform Howell Alleyway Two-Thirds To Crowdfunding Goal

June 27, 2017

There are just days left to help transform a downtown Howell alleyway.



The Peanut Row alleyway is located downtown behind the Dairy Queen and Uptown Coffeehouse. The re-imagined Peanut Row alley would offer residents and visitors a more connected, artistic, walkable and welcoming downtown space. DDA Director Cathleen Edgerly says a unique crowdfunding effort runs through through Friday to make it a reality. The Downtown Development Authority, in collaboration with the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Howell, and local leaders are asking the community to donate $12,000 that, if met, will be matched by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for improvements to Peanut Row Alley.



Currently they are about two-thirds of the way to the $12,000 goal. If it can be reached by Friday, June 30th, matching funds would be delivered within 30 days. There are ten different levels to donate, with incentives offered at each tier. Ideas from residents and neighboring business owners have been collected over the past year regarding what they’d like to see done in the alley. Some ideas include the planting of lush fauna beds, interactive chalkboard and overhead lighting.



More information on the crowdfunding project and planned improvements can be found through the link below. (JK)