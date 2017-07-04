Pics Of The Parks Photo Contest Underway

July 4, 2017

Area residents are encouraged to capture and share their all-season park experiences in an annual photo contest.



Oakland County Parks and Recreation is accepting all-season photos from any 13 parks in the system. That includes Highland Oaks on Milford Road and Lyon Oaks on Pontiac Trail in Wixom. Submitted photos must fall into the P.A.R.K.'D. theme: Parks; Artistic; Recreation; Kids; and Dogs. Full category descriptions are included in the official contest rules.



Entries will be accepted through September 4th. A best of show will be awarded, in addition to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners in each category. The Best of Show photo will appear on the cover of the 2017 Oakland County Parks Annual Report.



A link to more information is provided. (JM)