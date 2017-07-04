South Lyon Fire Department Plans Spray Park Event

July 4, 2017

South Lyon community members are invited to let their kids cool off during an upcoming summer event.



The South Lyon Fire Department is hosting another free community spray park event where children can get doused and play around. The temporary splash park will be set up in Whipple Street parking lot, which is located across the street from the fire station. Children will be able to spray fire hoses and run through water from a ladder truck. The event will take place from 11am to noon on Friday, July 28th.



Details can be found on the South Lyon Fire Department's Facebook page.