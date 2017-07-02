Local Artists To Take Part in Summer Performance Series

July 2, 2017

Local artists are taking center focus in next month’s series of events from the Brighton Arts and Culture Commission. The Story of Us: Summer Performance Series invites visitors to downtown Brighton a chance to enjoy music, art, storytelling, and dance performances in the Sculpture Garden or Hyne Alley. City of Brighton Communications and Community Engagement Assistant Lydia Macklin-Camel said on July 6th they will be featuring 3 local, young talents. Sophia Avocado is a 12-year-old singer/songwriter who has had original songs featured in two movies, including “Once Upon a Time in Venice.” Syd Burnham is a singer/songwriter who draws inspiration from blues rock, 90s metal, and country folk songs. Trey Connor is songwriter and guitarist who has played at many restaurants in the downtown area and will close the show. On July 13th, the Arts and Culture Commission is bringing caricature artist Andrea Nancy to perform her craft in Hyne Alley. Nancy, through her “Spooky Girl Art” pulls inspiration from comic books, science fiction, and fantasy when drawing caricatures of interested attendees. The weekly Summer Performance Series events begin at 7pm every Thursday through August. For more information on these events and more, follow Downtown Brighton on Facebook. (MK)