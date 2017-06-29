AAA Michigan Projects Record 4th Of July Travel

June 29, 2017

A busy holiday travel weekend is expected with many Livingston County residents hitting the road in search of fun and relaxation.



Since the 4th of July falls on Tuesday, many will likely be enjoying an extended holiday weekend. AAA Michigan Spokeswoman Susan Hiltz says July is a great month and the most traveled summer holiday out of what AAA refers to as “the big three” – Memorial Day, Labor Day and the 4th of July. Hiltz says Michigan is great place for summer vacation being the Great Lakes state so many will travel to different areas such as Traverse City or the thumb area while others will visit Grand Rapids or Detroit for community activities and music. Others will venture to the Upper Peninsula for lakes and camping.



Hiltz tells WHMI this marks a 15-year high for travel with close to 1.5 million Michiganders going by air, automobile, boat or train according. She says the majority – 1.3 million – will be out on the roads.



Many construction zones will have suspended operations and lane restrictions removed to ease congestion and boost safety but drivers are still reminded to buckle up, drive safe and sober, stay alert and avoid distractions. As for pain at the pump, Hiltz says gas prices are on par with last year, hovering around $2.34 a gallon on average. (JM)