Hamburg Man Wins Governor's Service Award

June 30, 2017

A local man has been recognized as one of 49 winners of the 2017 Governor’s Service Awards.



James Bennett of Hamburg has been recognized by Governor Rick Snyder as a Senior Volunteer of the Year. That distinction honors individuals 65 and older who make their community a better place to live in through service. Bennett, beginning 22 years ago, began making wooden toys for patients and C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor. His efforts have led him to found Bennett’s Beavers, who make over 50,000 of these toys every year and deliver them to kids in hospitals across the country. Bennett has donated more than 20,000 hours of time to this service and has driven over 30,000 miles to help make sure his toys are provided free of charge.



Bennett, and other winners of the Governor’s Service Award, will be honored during a special ceremony on Monday, August 21st, at the Detroit Opera House. (MK)