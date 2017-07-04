Women Suffer Burns When Boat Explodes on Highland Twp. Lake

Two Oakland County women suffered second-degree leg burns in a boat explosion over the holiday weekend in Highland Township. The 44-year-old Highland Township woman and 43-year-old Orion Township woman were transported to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where they were treated and released for their injuries. Highland Township firefighters and Oakland County Sheriff's deputies responded around 7 p.m. Saturday to the scene of the incident on Oakridge Drive. The sheriff’s dept. says the owner was attempting to start the engine when fumes resulted in an explosion. It was later determined that the blower on the boat was not working.(TT)

