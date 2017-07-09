Brighton City Police To Host "Coffee With A Cop"

July 9, 2017

The Brighton City Police Department is hosting a Coffee with a Cop event next week.



Individuals and neighbors with questions for the Brighton Police Department or others who just want to get to know local officers are encouraged to attend the event for conversation. Officials say there is no agenda or speeches, just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know officers in your neighborhoods.



“Coffee with a Cop” will have two different time slots on Tuesday, July 11th for the community’s convenience between 8-10am and then 7-9pm at Tim Hortons on Grand River. (JM)