Chemung Hills Golf Course To See Improvements To Landscaping, Parking

July 7, 2017

A local golf course will soon be seeing improvements to its landscaping and parking area.



The Oceola Township Board of Trustees voted to accept a pair of proposals that will spruce up Chemung Hills Golf Course at their regular meeting, Thursday night. The township is going to use Rainmaker Irrigation to clean up some landscaping on the property. Some new sod in areas that can use it along with repairs to fix the irrigation system that hasn’t worked properly for years is in the works. They will also remove the grass and add low maintenance white stone near the back entrance. The Board approved the bid for an amount not to exceed $6,800. The parking lot will also see renovations. Trustee Lance Schuhmacher said they had their choice of companies to choose from, with each offering a fairly different proposal. In the end they chose to go with Maul’s Asphalt as their proposal seemed the most comprehensive for what the board was looking to have done.



Maul’s will work on 4,200 square feet of parking lot, doing patchwork and crack sealing. They will also apply the yellow and blue striping for regular and handicapped parking, something that Schuhmacher said the other 2 proposals didn’t offer. They approved the proposal for $7,710. Schuhmacher said they are always looking to do what they can with Chemung Hills, and called it a “jewel of the township.” (MK)