Roundabout Installation Project Underway

July 7, 2017

Reconstruction of the 10 Mile Road/Napier Road intersection has begun.



The Road Commission for Oakland County is installing a roundabout at the intersection while also reconstructing about 2,500 feet of 10 Mile Road that crosses over the Lyon Township/Novi border. In addition, crews will significantly reduce the hill on 10 Mile west of Napier in order to improve sight distance and enhance safety and then pave the gravel section of Napier Road from Nine Mile to 10 Mile Road, although that portion won’t take place until next spring. Most of the rest of the work will be finished by mid-November.



The 10 Mile/Napier intersection and 10 Mile Road from Copperwood to Nepavine Drive will close to traffic from July 17th through mid-October, with Griswold and Novi roads serving as detour routes. Officials say an access route to all homes and businesses in the area will be maintained at all times. The approximately $6.3 million project is funded with a mix of federal and local dollars, with the local funding shared by the road commission, Lyon Township and the city of Novi. Picture courtesy of RCOC. (JK)