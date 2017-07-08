Michigan High School Robotics Team Takes 8th Place at International Competition

July 8, 2017

Students from Stockbridge High School placed 8th out of 40 teams at the 16th annual International Student ROV Competition. The team propelled to success at the competition, thanks to members Jake Chapman, Colin Lilley, Madi Howard, Faith Whitt, Michelle Zemke, and Kael Bunce. Teams from across the U.S., as well as 17 other countries, competed against one another June 23rd through the 25th in Long Beach, California.



The competition called the students to have tethered ROVs, or remotely operated vehicles, complete underwater tasks. The robots were created and designed by students during the school year. The yearly competition from the Marine Advanced Technology Education, or MATE Center, promotes student learning and application in science, technology, engineering, and math.





Photo Credit: Robert L. Richards