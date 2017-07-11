Grant Agreement to Develop Fillmore County Park Making Its Way To Final Approval

July 11, 2017

A grant that will help develop property into a recreation-friendly park in Livingston County has received preliminary approval for its agreement between the county and state.



A $172,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Land and Water Conservation fund will be used for amenities and development of the Fillmore County Park. The 198 acres of property is located at Euler and McClements Roads in Genoa Township and owned by the county.



The county secured matching funds for the grant well over a year ago, which came from the Livingston County Foundation, as well as the City of Howell and Marion and Genoa Townships. Planning Director Kathleen Kline-Hudson says the park will be developed in phases. Phase one of the park will include constructing an access road and entry parking lot, a large playing field, restroom facilities, and a 5k path.



An agreement with the MDNR for the grant and the project’s budget were both approved by a county subcommittee Monday night. The county’s Finance Committee will take the resolutions approving the agreement and budget up at their meeting Wednesday.



Kline-Hudson says bids for construction haven’t been put out because the resolutions are still working their way to approval through the county’s committees and board of commissioners. Once and if the resolutions receive final approval, the county will have two years to complete the project. (DK)