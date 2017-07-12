Closures On US-23 At Silver Lake Road This Week

July 12, 2017

Closures are planned on US-23 in the Green Oak Township area this week.



There will be nightly single lane closures on southbound US-23 from Silver Lake Road to the CSX railroad both tonight and tomorrow for crack sealing. Work will be done between 8pm and 5am each night. Then on Thursday and Friday, there will be ramp closures at the Silver Lake Road interchange between 11pm and 5am each night.



The Michigan Department of Transportation advises that only one ramp will be closed at a time. (JM)