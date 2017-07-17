Twilight In The Garden To Benefit LACASA Center Saturday

July 17, 2017

The community is invited to spend an evening sipping wines from around the world or sampling hearty craft brews when LACASA Center hosts Twilight in the Garden this weekend.



The event will take place Saturday from 6-10pm at the panoramic setting of Bader Acres in Howell where guests can stroll through lush water-side gardens, indulge in gourmet food and enjoy jazz while raising funds for a good cause. There will also be lawn games to win prizes. A Twilight Treats Marketplace and a cigar & spirits bar. Local chefs and restaurants will take part in a “Taste of Twilight” competition and awards will be given for the night’s best culinary offerings.



The attire is garden party casual. LACASA Community Engagement Director Deanna Norris tells WHMI the food and wine tasting event is a celebration of summer. The garden party comes on the heels of LACASA’s 19th annual Garden Tour weekend. Norris says both garden events are important because they support critical programs and services for victims of child abuse and interpersonal violence in the community, noting all of the funds raised stay local to help families struggling in Livingston County.



Tickets for Twilight in the Garden are $75 and include beer, wine, food and entertainment. They can be purchased at Bordine’s in Brighton, Heavenly Scent Herb Farm in Fenton, LACASA Center in Howell and online through the provided link. (JM)