High School Students To Participate In Moot Court Program

July 16, 2017

Students from the around area will be at the Michigan Supreme Court to take part in a statewide judiciary learning event.



The “Exploring Careers in Law” program will be held at the Michigan Hall of Justice, Monday, July 17th, and carry on each morning through the 21st. Students from Linden and Williamston will be on hand along with others for this opportunity to learn about the judicial system and develop important reasoning and presentation skills. Legal professionals and members of the judiciary like Michigan Court of Appeals Judge Amy Krause and 17th Circuit Court Judge Christopher Yates will have presentations and speak to participants.



On the last day, students will take part in Moot Court inside the Supreme Court courtroom and give mock oral argument and render opinion on a practice lawsuit regarding a plaintiff who claims he became ill from a nearby oil spill. (MK)