Livingston Paint Out Set This Weekend

July 18, 2017

The Brighton Art Guild and the Livingston Arts Council’s annual outdoor painting event will be taking place this weekend.



The Livingston Paint Out, an art competition where artists complete outdoor paintings within a specific time period will be happening this Saturday and Sunday July 22nd and 23rd. Artists will sign in from 8am-1pm on Saturday at the Howell Opera House and given a list of places they can create their art in Livingston County. The paintings will be later displayed at the Cobach Center and ArtVentures in Brighton from July 24th through August 3rd. From there the paintings will be judged in the Brighton Art Guild tent during the Brighton Fine Art and Music Festival August 4th through the 6th.



There is still time for artists to register and join in, for details log on to the link below. (JK)