2nd Annual Bert Loomis Memorial Ride In August

July 25, 2017

An annual ride in August aims to honor the memory of a Genesee County motorcyclist.



The 2nd Annual Bert Loomis Memorial Ride will take place on August 15th. The 49-year-old Loomis lost his life in August of 2015 due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash that was caused by another motorist making an illegal U-turn on US-23.



Police say then 22-year-old Breanna Lyn Clever used the emergency access turnaround between Clyde Road and M-59, which caused several cars to swerve to avoid hitting her. As a result, Loomis had to brake suddenly, lost control of his motorcycle and hit a truck. He passed away two days later from his injuries. Clever’s vehicle registration information was obtained from a passing motorist. She was subsequently sentenced to one year in the Livingston County Jail after pleading no contest to a moving violation causing death.



Loomis was retired from the U.S Navy and worked at Kennedy Industries in Wixom, where the memorial ride will begin. A Poker Run is planned this year and cars are welcome. Facebook photo. (JM)