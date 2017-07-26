Hearing Adjourned For Man Charged In Fatal Oceola Crash

July 26, 2017

A Fenton man charged in a fatal drunk driving crash appeared in court this morning.



Mathew Jordan Carrier stepped foot into the 53rd District Court this morning for a probable cause conference that was adjourned within minutes and rescheduled for August 23rd at 8:30am. Rolland Sizemore, who is Carriers defense attorney, said the date has been pushed back about a month due to his busy trial schedule. This morning was Sizemore’s first time in court on the case since he was appointed following Carrier’s arraignment July 12th.



The 21-year-old Fenton man is charged with 19 counts, including five counts each of second degree murder and operating while intoxicated causing death. They were filed after a crash at M-59 and Argentine Road in Oceola Township on May 9th, that killed 5 people and seriously injured two others. Carrier remains jailed without bond. (AS/JK)