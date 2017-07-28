Weekend Lane Closures On US-23 Between M-14 and North Territorial Road

July 28, 2017

Weekend lane closures scheduled on US-23 in Washtenaw County will likely cause travel delays.



The Michigan Department of Transportation advises that there will be a continuous single lane closure in each direction on US-23, between M-14 and North Territorial Road for concrete pavement patching. Motorists are encouraged to watch for traffic slowdowns and to use caution in the work zone.



The lane closure for southbound US-23 is scheduled to start at 8:00 tonight and continue through 5am Monday. The lane closure on northbound US-23 starts at 9pm and will last through 7am Monday. (JM)