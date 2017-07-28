Financing Approved On Possible New Water Treatment Plants

Two water treatment plants are a step closer to being built in Lyon Township.



$17 million in bonds were recently authorized by the Lyon Township board to fund construction of two water treatment plants. However, the bond sale will only go through if the state Department of Environmental Quality issues permits for either two 5 million gallon per day treatment plants or one 10 million gallon per day plant. Currently, the township can only treat 2.8 million gallons of water daily.



The plants would be designed by Ohio-based Artesian of Pioneer. While the township sits over a major aquifer, treatment would be needed to remove iron, manganese, and other minerals from the water supply. Officials stress that the project is being funded by the township’s water enterprise fund so that only users of the water system will be paying for it, not taxpayers in general. There is no timeline on when a decision will be made on the permits. (AS/JK)

