City Of Brighton & SEMCOG Promote "Walk.Bike.Drive.Safe" Campaign

July 29, 2017

The City of Brighton is shining a light on safety through a new partner campaign.



The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments or SEMCOG is partnering with local governments as part of its Walk.Bike.Drive.Safe campaign, which engages communities in safety education. It involves safety tips and explanations of state laws, infrastructure and signage.



As part of the campaign, SEMCOG is also giving away free blinking pedestrian wristbands and bike lights according to Brighton City Management Assistant Jessica Reed. She says the City and SEMCOG are very excited to get the new lights, which will make things safer for people walking around at night and keep downtown a safe, pedestrian area.



In addition to Brighton City Hall, the informational pamphlets and free pedestrian and bike lights will also be available at the Brighton 150th Anniversary tent at the Fine Art & Acoustic Music Festival August 4th – 6th. More information is available on the City of Brighton’s website. The link is provided. City of Brighton Facebook photo. (JM)