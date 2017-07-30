Narcotics Stolen in Burglary at Brighton Walgreen Pharmacy

Brighton City Police are investigating a burglary that occurred early Saturday at the Walgreen Pharmacy at the corner of West Grand River and Cross Street. Police Chief Rob Bradford says when police arrived they found the front door had been pried open. The suspects, who wore hoodies, immediately went to the pharmacy area where they broke the glass and got inside. They then headed straight for a locked cabinet that contains narcotics. Bradford says officers would have arrived at the scene sooner but for a 9-minute delay by the alarm company in notifying police of the break-in. The police dept. is reviewing the video from store security cameras and hopes to have more information in the next few days. (TT)

