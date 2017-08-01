South Lyon Man Facing Charges For Obstructing Police

August 1, 2017

A South Lyon teen is facing charges after interfering with authorities.



An incident report from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Lyon Township substation states deputies were assisting South Lyon Police officers in the area of Longfellow Drive and Poe Lane at the scene of a felonious assault Sunday night. That’s when a subject reportedly drove his vehicle up to the scene at a high rate of speed and stopped. The driver is said to have exited the vehicle and began walking at a rapid pace toward the officers who had been interviewing subjects involved in the incident. The subject, identified as an 18-year-old South Lyon man, allegedly began yelling threats toward the subjects speaking to the South Lyon officers. The report says the South Lyon man refused orders to stop and attempted to physically push past the Deputy, and was ordered several times to stop but continued to refuse to comply with commands. Authorities say he eventually stood in a boxing stance and attempted to push the Deputy out of the way. He was restrained and began to struggle with deputies, but was taken to the ground.



The South Lyon man was ultimately arrested and lodged in the Oakland County Jail. Criminal charges of resisting and obstructing a police officer are pending. The City of South Lyon Police Department will be handling the investigation regarding the felonious assault complaint. (JM)