Bagger Dave's In Brighton Closes

August 4, 2017

A well-known burger joint in downtown Brighton has officially closed.



A sign on the door of Bagger Dave’s Burger Tavern simply states the company has decided to close the Brighton location on Grand River and encourages patrons to visit its other restaurants.



Bagger Dave’s Director of Marketing Michelle Fiebing tells WHMI the company’s lease at the Brighton location was due to expire, and they opted not to renew. She says they are focusing on strengthening the brand further with optimizing existing locations and operational efficiency.



Officials said they were grateful to guests and the community for their support over the years. (JM)