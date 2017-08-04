Six Mile Road Closed Between Main Street & Nollar Road

August 4, 2017

Culvert replacement has forced the closure of a portion of 6 Mile Road in Northfield Township until further notice.



Six Mile Road between Main Street and Nollar Road is currently closed so crews can replace the culvert at the Horseshoe Lake Drain. The road will be closed to traffic during construction. Local traffic to and from adjacent properties located within the closed section of Six Mile Road will be maintained. The Washtenaw County Road Commission expects the work to be complete in approximately three weeks. However, officials caution that all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



Detours are posted and include Nollar Road, Seven Mile Road and Main Street. (JM)