New Display Joins Brighton Biennial Sculpture Exhibit

August 7, 2017

A new sculpture created by two renowned artists is up for the public to enjoy in downtown Brighton.



Metropolis is the latest piece in the Brighton Biennial Sculpture Exhibit. It’s among four new pieces that will add to the City’s existing permeant collection of public art. Metropolis is s approximately 16 feet tall made of stainless steel, oxidized carbon steel and blue glass sphere. It’s located between the Millpond and Main Street. The creation comes from Erik and Ismael Nordin, aka The Nordin Brothers, who are well known throughout the state for their large sculptures and unique pieces. The two founded the Detroit Design Festival and have been creating art and sculptures together for 20 years in their Detroit studio. Their work can be found in cities throughout Michigan. Erik resides in Brighton Township.



Brighton City Management Assistant Jessica Reed tells WHMI they’re very excited to have the new Metropolis piece it in Brighton and it was a unanimous decision by commissioners. Reed says Erik is very invested in the community and the City excited to be working with him again, noting their pieces can be seen in the St. Paul park area while others have been featured in the city’s rotating sculpture exhibit. She says the new piece fits well with the Millpond and the look of that area.



The Brighton Arts and Culture Commission is a group of volunteers who oversee the Brighton Biennial outdoor sculpture exhibit. The City has a number of permanent pieces as its public art display and then every two years, Reed says they bring in new pieces for people to enjoy. Three others will be coming in through the end of summer and fall and will be installed in the Imagination Station area, in the St. Paul area and in the sculpture garden by Stout.



Walking maps are available at Brighton City Hall and on the City’s website. More information about the Nordin Brothers and the Detroit Design Center is available through the link provided. Photo: Erik Nordin. (JM)