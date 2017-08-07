Nonprofit Resale Store To Soon Begin Accepting Donations Directly

August 7, 2017

Starting next week, donations can be made directly to a new upscale resale store that will benefit victims of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual assault.



The storefront for the LACASA Collection will be located in the Crossroads Town Center on M-59 at Michigan Avenue in Howell. Through the spring and summer, the organization has been collecting items during its “Stock the Shop” donation drive, with the public encouraged to drop off items at the LACASA Center facility on West Grand River in Howell Township. But starting Monday, August 14th, the store, located in the former Blockbuster Video, can start accepting donations directly.



LACASA officials say in addition to clothes, shoes, and toys, they are also looking for home décor and furnishings including mirrors, complete sets of dishes, and jewelry. All donors will receive a tax receipt upon drop off, which will be in the rear of the building, where a buzzer will be located. Volunteers are also being sought and you’ll find those details through the link below. (JK)