Fire Destroys Lyon Township Home

August 9, 2017

A cause remains under investigation for a fire that destroyed a Lyon Township home this morning.



Witnesses say the home on Douglas Drive near 10 Mile Road caught fire around 4am. The Lyon Township Fire Department found the home fully involved in flames when they arrived on scene minutes later and immediately went into a defensive operation, using more than a thousand feet of hose to reach the home. Everyone in the home, including the family cat, was able to escape safely.



The Green Oak, South Lyon and Novi departments assisted. The investigation into exactly what started the fire is ongoing. However, officials say the family did everything right; they had working smoke detectors, exited the home quickly and didn't re-enter. Lyon Township Firefighters presented the family with a Visa gift card to help them with supplies. Facebook Photo. (JK)