Dexter Voters Overwhelmingly Approve Bond Issue

August 9, 2017

A new elementary school will be among new projects in Dexter after a successful bond vote.



Voters supported a $72 million request from Dexter Community Schools in order to fund the construction of a new elementary school among other buildings and facility upgrades. The new school will be located where the Mill Creek Middle School baseball fields currently are and district officials say the construction plans will start as quickly as possible.



The bond proposal passed Tuesday by a more than 2 - 1 margin. District taxpayers will repay the bond within the next 30 years and will also continue to pay the $8.5 million debt retirement levy through 2030, six years longer than originally planned. However, there will be no increase in the millage rate currently paid by taxpayers. (JK)