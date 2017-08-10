Westland Man Facing Additional Charges For Alleged Sexual Assault

August 10, 2017

A Westland man accused of molesting several young boys at a birthday party in Brighton is now facing additional charges.



37-year-old Andrew Joseph Arnett was originally charged with two counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of accosting a child for immoral purposes. He was arraigned Wednesday in Livingston County’s 53rd District Court on five additional counts; three of which are 2nd degree CSC and two counts of accosting a child for immoral purposes.



Brighton police say those charges stem from inappropriate contact between Arnett and at least four boys under the age of 13 that allegedly occurred at a birthday party in January. At his arraignment, his bond was amended to $500,000.



Arnett was also arraigned Wednesday in a separate case on three counts of 2nd degree CSC and one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes. Court records indicate those incidences occurred in June in Hamburg Township. In that case he is being held on a $250,000 bond.



Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. Arnett is due back in court August 23rd for a probable cause conference. (DK)

