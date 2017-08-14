United Way's Annual Day of Caring Returns Wednesday

A yearly event dedicated to community service projects in Livingston County will return Wednesday.



Livingston County United Way’s 16th annual Day of Caring will include approximately 1,450 volunteers performing over 130 community service projects in the area. United Way Executive Director Nancy Rosso says the projects range from collecting food donations and personal care items, yard work, home repair, painting projects, to cleaning and more.



Volunteers in blue shirts will give back in an effort to make the single largest day of community service in Livingston County a success. After the projects are completed, volunteers will be treated to lunch at the Howell City Park.



Event Chairman Pete Lindhout says this shows the caliber of people in Livingston County and their willingness to help one another. Rosso says the number of projects and participating volunteers will exceed 2016’s event.



With regret, Rosso says it is too late to sign up to volunteer because groups have already been paired up with projects. She is giving the community an early notice though for 2018’s Day of Caring, encouraging everyone to save the date for the third Wednesday in August of next year. (DK)

