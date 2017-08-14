Man Who Led High-Speed Chase On I-96 Rejects Plea Offer

A Lansing man who fled from police, leading a high-speed chase on I-96, has rejected a plea offer from prosecutors.



35-year-old Deron Maurice Wilson appeared in Livingston County Circuit Court Friday for a pre-trial hearing. There, he was offered a plea deal by prosecutors, but turned it down. The details of the deal were not made available.



Wilson is charged as a habitual offender with 2nd degree fleeing a police officer, carrying concealed weapons, resisting a police officer, driving with a suspended license, open intoxicants, and felony firearms. The charges stem from the April 15th incident, in which Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull Wilson over for a traffic violation.



Wilson took off, leading a high speed chase on I-96. Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy says Wilson traveled east, and then exited at D-19. He then traveled north and re-entered I-96 headed west. Murphy says deputies pursued Wilson until the chase became a safety concern. Not long after, his vehicle was spotted in Lansing and he was arrested without incident.



Wilson is due back in court September 15th for a final settlement conference. (DK)