City Of Brighton Celebrates 150 Years Sunday With Block Party

August 12, 2017

A big birthday party celebration is planned in Downtown Brighton this Sunday.



The City is celebrating its 150th anniversary, with a community block party on Main Street that will run from noon to 4pm, although additional festivities will stretch until later in the evening. A community picnic, old town village, carnival games, history displays, cemetery tours, various performances and a vintage photo booth are some of the attractions. A massive floating birthday cake was created for the occasion and was launched into the Mill Pond.



As is tradition every Sunday in the summer, the Kiwanis Club car show is planned from 5 to 10pm, a 50 Amp Fuse concert kicks off at 7pm, to be followed by a laser light show at 9:30pm. Kiwanis Foundation President Dennis Dimoff tells WHMI the laser light show will be seen from Grand River, all the way down Main Street to the railroad tracks and around the Mill Pond.





Schedule of events for Brighton’s 150th Anniversary Sunday:



Community Block Party (12-4 p.m.) with hot dog, chips & bottled water for $1.50; Old Village Cemetery tours; replica barn with old farm tools, demos of blacksmithing, butter churning, doing hand laundry; vintage photo booth (dress in vintage clothing w/free 5 X 7); kids’ carnival games (sack races, etc.); giant 3-tiered cake on Mill Pond lit by solar “candles”; Dance Fusion at St. Paul & Main (noon-12:30 p.m.); Brighton School of Ballet (12:30-1 p.m.); 5th Michigan Regiment Band (2-4 p.m., gazebo); cutting of 150th birthday cake (3 p.m.); classic car display (5 p.m.); Mill Pond gazebo concert w/50 Amp Fuse (7:30 p.m.); interactive Laser Light Show displayed on downtown buildings, Mill Pond & Tridge. Brightonopoly board games ($35), 150th T-shirts ($15) on sale at 150th booth at Ciao Amici’s.





A complete event schedule and other details can be found on the City of Brighton’s website through the link below. (JM)