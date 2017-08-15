Fenton Man Accused In Fatal Crash Says He's Sorry

August 15, 2017

A Fenton man charged in a crash that left five people dead says he wants the victims' families to know he's sorry.



21-year-old Matthew Jordan Carrier is facing 19 felony counts, including 2nd degree murder, operating while intoxicated causing death and driving on a suspended license causing death. The charges were filed after a traffic crash that occurred at M-59 and Argentine Road in Oceola Township on May 9th.



Investigators say Carrier ignored a stop sign as he traveled south on Argentine Road and smashed into a vehicle as it traveled eastbound on M-59. Two people in Carrier's car died. Three people in the other vehicle died, including a probation agent who had been honored at a Corrections Department banquet earlier that night. The Associated Press reports that in 53rd District Court last Friday, Carrier said he recalled consuming large amounts of alcohol that night but doesn't remember the crash and "it would be fair" if he went to prison.



Carrier remains jailed without bond and returns to court August 23rd. (JM)