Financially-Strapped Cancer Patients To Benefit From "A Night To Remember"

October 16, 2017

A Milford-based nonprofit will hold its yearly fundraiser next month to benefit cancer patients facing financial difficulties.



Five Points of Hope is a 501(c)(3) that awards monetary grants from its cancer care fund to patients that are struggling financially. The organization works with licensed oncology social workers to identify which patients qualify and provides up to $500 a year to those patients to help them pay some of their bills. Five Points Founder and Board President Erin Welsh says there is a real need as grant requests have doubled in recent years. Welsh was inspired to give back after losing her father to cancer and the diagnosis of a close friend.



Five Points’ cancer care fund is supported by a number of events, but its biggest fundraiser of the year is “A Night to Remember”. The 17th annual benefit will be held at 6pm at the Edgewood Country Club in Commerce Township on Friday, November 3rd. Guests can participate in charity gaming, auctions, pampering stations, and shop from a variety of vendors. All proceeds collected that evening, including the $5 admission, will go to the cancer care fund’s patients.



You can find more information about the organization and its fundraiser at the link below. (DK)