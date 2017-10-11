Coffee Chats With HPS Superintendent Returning This Month

October 11, 2017

The superintendent of Howell Public Schools is inviting parents to come out and chat with him over a cup of coffee. Last year, Superintendent Erin MacGregor started holding Coffee Chats as a way to get together with stakeholders and have discussions about matters relating to the Howell Public Schools District. The chats are coming back this year and the first one has been scheduled for Thursday, October 19th, from 9:30am to 10:30am at the Highlander Restaurant. MacGregor will hold 4 of these chats throughout the school year at different locations and times to give as many people as possible a chance to get to at least 1. MacGregor said in a release that he truly enjoyed the chats last year. By holding them, he said, he’s been able to hear where people see areas for improvement and where they think the district is doing an outstanding job.(MK)