Documentary Film Featuring Local Vets Set For Free Howell Showing

October 11, 2017

Area veterans will be honored during a free special film event next month.



The documentary film “Our Vietnam Generation” will be shown Thursday, November 9th at the Historic Howell Theater at 7pm. Created by Michigan filmmaker Keith Famie, the film features Pinckney-area resident and business owner, John Colone, who discusses how he was shot five times while serving in Vietnam, and only years later learned he had been toe-tagged and placed in a body bag. "Our Vietnam Generation" includes extensive footage shot in Livingston County, including from the Ride to Remember, an annual motorcycle ride held by Livingston County-based Rolling Thunder Chapter 5.



The film also includes an interview with former Livingston County Sheriff Bob Bezotte, an Army veteran who discusses an emotional mid-1990s trip to the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. Brighton-area resident Mike Omstead, a former U.S. Marine, also participated in the film and says it's difficult to verbalize let alone make others understand his experiences overseas and after returning home.



All attending veterans will receive free popcorn courtesy of the Howell Theater. The film is being sponsored by the Brighton District Library, Hartland Cromaine Library and the Howell Carnegie District Library. (JK)