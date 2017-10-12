Annual "State Of The Township" Address In Hartland Monday

October 12, 2017

Hartland’s third annual State of the Township address next week will be a celebration of the community – highlighting progress and achievements over the past year as well as what’s to come.



Community leaders, residents, government representatives, the business community and general public are invited to attend the multi-media presentation Monday afternoon, which will also celebrate Hartland’s 180th birthday. The event is open to the public and will celebrate what’s been done locally over the past year. A multi-media presentation is planned and some videos will be shown at the event, with the address being delivered by Hartland Township Supervisor Bill Fountain. He tells WHMI they’re excited about where the township is and where it’s headed. He says Hartland is enriching its sense of place and the quality of life for residents, adding the investment in the community will pay dividends for years to come. He says Hartland welcomed new subdivisions and businesses but also completed several projects to enhance parks and roads. During the address, updates will be given on the Safer Roads initiative and paving work done, along with what’s coming up this fall and next spring for Heritage and Settlers Parks. Fountain says other updates will be heard on planning and zoning before ending the day and sharing the 2017 volunteer of the year.



The State of the Township address begins at 4pm at the Hartland Township Hall on Clark Road. The event is open to the public and for anyone unable to attend, officials say the address will be recorded and video will be available on the township website and Facebook page. (JM)