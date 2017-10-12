Man Arrested For Gun After Traffic Stop In Lyon Township

October 12, 2017

A traffic stop in Lyon Township turned up a gun and drugs.



A deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Lyon Township Substation is said to have observed a vehicle traveling westbound on Pontiac Trail near Old Plank Road around 9:19pm Tuesday, towing a trailer with no working lights. A traffic stop was initiated and a report states the deputy discovered the driver was in possession of a loaded firearm, which was concealed in his waistband. A quantity of Marijuana and narcotic paraphernalia were also found inside of the glovebox.



The driver, a 56-year-old Grosse Pointe man, and a passenger, a 58-year-old Galesburg man, were both found to have valid medical Marijuana cards. However, the office says the Grosse Pointe man did not have a Concealed Pistol License or CPL, thus he was subsequently arrested for having a concealed weapon in his possession. He was lodged in the Oakland County Jail pending the issuance of criminal charges. The passenger was released at the scene.



Detectives are continuing with the investigation. (JM)