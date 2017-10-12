Map Amendment Could Pave Way For New Residential Units In Putnam Township

The recommendation to approve a map amendment that could allow a new condominium development in Putnam Township has been passed.



The Putnam Township Planning Commission held a public hearing during their meeting Wednesday night for the rezoning of 15.5 acres at 875 Patterson Lake Road. The parcel is currently Agricultural/Open Space and would become RS-3, or Single Family Residential. Planning Commission Chair Jeff Lomber said this amendment would bring the lot, which is currently non-compliant with the master plan, into compliance. The owner of the land has shown intent to construct 10 new condominium units.



Zoning Administrator Ken Damrel said the applicant has supplied a preliminary site plan, which was available to the commissioners at the meeting. The site plan was not up for review but was there to help the Commissioners see what the developer has in mind. Damrel said they are not bound to it and still will have to go through the formal process from the beginning. The land has previously been an eyesore in the community as the previous owners passed away 15 years ago and the land had gone largely untouched since.



Commissioner Jeff Beemer said this map amendment was a no-brainer and the board voted unanimously to recommend its approval to the Township Board of Trustees. (MK)