Jones Road To Close In Cohoctah Township Next Wednesday

October 12, 2017

The second phase of a railroad bridge construction project will get underway next week in Cohoctah Township.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises the final phase of a project to rehabilitate the railroad bridge on Jones Road will start Wednesday. The work is being done under a contract with the Michigan Department of Transportation. There will be an impact to traffic as Jones Road will be closed at the Great Lakes Central Railroad bridge, which is roughly 675 feet east of Oak Grove Road. Jones Road will be closed for the duration of the final phase, which is scheduled to be completed Monday, October 23rd.



Signs will be placed near the bridge in advance of the start date to notify motorists of the upcoming closure. (JM)