Venetian Masquerade To Benefit Howell Opera House

October 14, 2017

A party like many in the county have never seen is being held to benefit renovations to the Howell Opera House.



A Venetian masquerade will take place at the historic building next Wednesday night. Attendees are being asked to wear “After 5:00 Attire” and masks for the fundraiser that will kick off the second act of renovations to the Opera House. Restore the Glory Act I saw the main floor get fixed up and helped pay off the mortgage. Now in Act II, supporters are hoping to finish the second floor. The masquerade is being held by the Livingston Arts Council.



Council member Blythe Patterson said that work done on the Opera House has a way of resonating throughout the downtown Howell area. She said they currently hold over 550 events on the first floor that brings in around 12,000 people each year. Finishing the second floor will allow them to hold more events like banquets and graduations that can seat up to 400. Patterson said she believes this will be a real game changer for the downtown community.



The party runs from 7pm to 9pm and will have live entertainment, a bar, and hors d’oeuvres. The Ladies Chorale will be singing upstairs, a string quartet from Livingston County will be playing downstairs, and special surprise entertainment is planned. The Arts Council is asking for a minimum suggested donation of $100 and RSVP is required. Register by emailing events@howelloperahouse.com (MK)