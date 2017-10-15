Empty Bowl Project Event To Help Fight Hunger

A fundraiser to raise money and awareness for those in need of food assistance is coming to Milford.



The Empty Bowl Project is coming to Bakers of Milford on Sunday, November 5th, from noon to 3pm. The Community Sharing Outreach Center is asking residents help fight hunger by coming out and enjoying a simple meal of various soups and bread. This “simple meal” is meant to be a reminder that for many families that may be all they have. Everyone is invited and if you bring a painted 2017 Empty Bowl soup bowl it will count as your entrance donation fee. Those without can purchase one already painted at the door. For more information, visit www.emptybowlproject.org, or call Community Sharing at (248) 899-0347. (MK)