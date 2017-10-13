Livingston County Animal Shelter To Hold "Empty The Shelter" Event Saturday

Dozens of shelters are hoping to find loving animals new homes this weekend.



The Livingston County Animal Control & Shelter was selected to take part in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelter event, in which the Foundation covers the cost of adoption fees at more than 75 shelters and rescue organizations across the state.



Livingston County Animal Control & Shelter Officer Delatorre says the goal is to find a loving home for all of the animals at the shelter during this Saturday’s event. He says they’re hoping to get every animal adopted to make room for incoming animals, adding the shelter is full and they really haven’t had a slow season this year. Delatorre advises for those ready to make the commitment and add a forever pet to their home will need to visit the shelter Friday to fill out pre-adoption paperwork, and try to find a good fit for adoption. Animals will go to the home that best suits it.



The Empty the Shelter event and free pet adoptions will be done in two time-blocks this Saturday at the Livingston County Animal Shelter at 418 South Highlander Way in Howell. The first will be from 11am to 2pm, and then from 4 to 6pm.



All animals adopted out from the local shelter come spayed or neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped. While the adoption cost is free, those taking home new pets will need to purchase a $10 license. Details and contact information are included the link provided as well as attached press release. (JM)