Livingston Health Department Confirms New Measles Case

October 13, 2017

A case of a contagious disease is being highlighted by local health officials.



The Livingston County Health Department is investigating a measles case that was confirmed this week in an adult Livingston County resident who works in Washtenaw County. Officials say this is the second case of adult-onset measles in Livingston County and that it highlights the importance of routine measles vaccination for all people to prevent the disease and future measles outbreaks. The first case was reported earlier this year by an individual who was on the same airplane as an infected child who had not been vaccinated. The department says they are providing the information to local residents about this latest case because of potential exposure to measles at multiple locations throughout Livingston County and the region.



The Oakland County Health Division has since warned that the same case is connected to a possible exposure at a restaurant in South Lyon. Anyone who either visited or worked at Lucas Coney Island on Pontiac Trail on September 29th between 11am and 3:30pm is urged to call a doctor if they are not vaccinated or exhibit any signs or symptoms. According to health officials, Livingston County resident was contagious, but without symptoms, when they visited the restaurant at that time. The MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps, and rubella, is available at local health department sas well as through primary care doctors and many area pharmacies.



You’ll find additional details in the press release. The Heath Department has also since released a list of places the person visited recently on it's Facebook page. That link is provided. (JK)