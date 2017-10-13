Boater Dies After Mishap On Lake Fenton

October 13, 2017

Authorities say a 57-year-old man has died after his leg was severed by a boat propeller while trying to remove the boat from a Fenton Township lake.



The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says Mark Elmer and a friend were working to remove the boat from Lake Fenton on Thursday, but the boat was stuck on a hoist due to low water levels. The department says the friend revved the boat's engine while Elmer jumped on the back of the boat in an attempt to free it from the hoist, but he fell into the water and was cut.



He was taken from Fenton Township to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.