South Lyon Man Headed To Trial On Cocaine Charges

October 16, 2017

A South Lyon man has been bound over for trial on a felony cocaine charge that could put him in prison for two decades.



20-year-old Elijah Christopher Dalke was bound over Wednesday to Livingston County Circuit Court, after a judge determined there was enough evidence to send his case to trial. Green Oak Township Police arrested Dalke last month after a traffic stop turned up 5.5 grams of cocaine in his vehicle. Green Oak Police Chief Jason Pless said officers had responded to reports of a fight at the Woodland Ridge Mobile Home Park, at Nine Mile and Rushton roads, just after midnight.



When officers spotted Dalke driving away from the scene, Pless said officers pulled him over and after smelling alcohol, administered sobriety tests. He was then arrested for operating while intoxicated. A subsequent search of his vehicle turned up three small packages of cocaine, which Pless says appeared packaged for delivery. Dalke is charged with delivery or manufacture of narcotics/cocaine less than 50 grams, a felony carrying up to 20 years in prison. He is also charged with consumption of alcohol by a minor.



Future court dates have not been scheduled for Dalke at this time. (JK/DK)