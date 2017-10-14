Livingston Has Highest Per-Capita In Region For Gun Ownership

Livingston County is highest in the region when it comes to per-capita concealed pistol licenses.



The Detroit Free Press put together an analysis of the total number of CPL licenses approved, as well as the status of other permits including disqualified, expired, pending, revoked, suspended or surrendered for each county as of October 2nd.



The Southeast Michigan region is made up of Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties. Livingston County had a total of 15,937 approved. Based on population, Livingston had the highest amount of guns per-capita or 84.5 per 1,000 residents. Nearby Genesee County stood at 69 and Wayne County 61.6.



State lawmakers recently debated the issue of gun ownership while considering legislation that would allow lawful gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training. A link to the analysis is provided. (JM)